BERTINO - Gary Robert Bertino, lifelong resident of Suffolk County, died in Murrells Inlet, SC on the evening of January 29, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born October 13, 1952 in Huntington, NY, the third of four children to Robert Bertino and Phebe Tilden Bertino. He'll be remembered for his love of his children and grandchildren, as well as his devotion to the funny pages, NASCAR, Robert B. Parker novels, Rachel Maddow, and his quest to perfect his chicken marsala recipe. More than anything, he will be remembered for his voice - by the communities he found and enriched through his love of music. At Stony Brook Community Church, the North Shore Chamber Choir, LISCA, and the First Presbyterian Church of Port Jefferson, he shared his clear, expressive tenor (stretching to baritone and bass, in later years) and enjoyed his role as choir cut-up. He had recently retired from 15 years as public school bus driver, and fulfilled his dream of a peaceful summer on Burr Pond in VT. He was looking forward to wintering in warmer climes. Gary died at Waccamaw Tidelands Community Hospital, SC, after a series of severe health complications. In his final month, he was the epitome of optimism, determination, grace and humor. He is survived by his daughters Keri Bertino (Jason) and Brianne Bertino, four grandchildren (Gracie, Sullivan, Elliot and Willa), brothers Ken of San Diego, CA and Kurt of Dover, DE, and sister Kathi Jones (Stark) of Valatie, NY. He is remembered fondly by Patricia Bertino, formerly his wife, more recently his caring neighbor. A memorial service, open to all, will be held at The First Presbyterian Church of Port Jefferson on Saturday, March 2nd at 11am. The family would be honored by donations in his name to The Young New Yorkers' Chorus, or to Ronald McDonald House, which supported the family at the time of Elliot's birth. Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019