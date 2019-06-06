Home

BYRNE - Gary E. on June 4, 2019 of Merrick, NY, formerly of Sayville, NY. Cherished partner of Meg McKenna. Dear father of Collin (Kara) and Kristin (Christopher) and grandfather of Brady and Darby Byrne. Beloved "Gary" of Maura (James) and Donald (Judy). Also survived by his dear sister Barbara Jones. Retired Educator from the Sachem School District. Graduate of Cardinal Hayes H.S. and Syracuse University. Visiting today from 2-5 and 7-9PM at the N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave.Merrick. Funeral Mass Friday the 7th at 10AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave., North Merrick. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated and may be made to via www.michaeljfox.org/donate. nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019
