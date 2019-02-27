Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Hontz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gary Hontz Notice
HONTZ - Gary of Eaton's Neck, NY on February 20, 2019, 67 years of age. Devoted husband of Ardyn. Beloved father of Heather Brumm and her husband Jim. Loving Pop-Pop of Jimmy. Fond brother of Ronald G. Hontz (Karrie) and Nancy C. LaRoche (Nigel). Gary was an Ex-Chief in the Eaton's Neck Volunteer Fire Department and 38 year member, he retired from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital as a purchasing Manager. Memorial visiting Saturday March 2, 2019, 2-5 pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY, with Firematic service at 5:00 PM. In Gary's memory donations to; , woundedwarriorproject.org or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, stjude.org, would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now