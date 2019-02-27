|
|
HONTZ - Gary of Eaton's Neck, NY on February 20, 2019, 67 years of age. Devoted husband of Ardyn. Beloved father of Heather Brumm and her husband Jim. Loving Pop-Pop of Jimmy. Fond brother of Ronald G. Hontz (Karrie) and Nancy C. LaRoche (Nigel). Gary was an Ex-Chief in the Eaton's Neck Volunteer Fire Department and 38 year member, he retired from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital as a purchasing Manager. Memorial visiting Saturday March 2, 2019, 2-5 pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY, with Firematic service at 5:00 PM. In Gary's memory donations to; , woundedwarriorproject.org or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, stjude.org, would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019