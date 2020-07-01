Gary S. Reynolds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REYNOLDS - Gary S., age 64, of Locust Valley, NY, on June 24, 2020. Beloved son of Jean Reynolds and the late Joseph. Dear brother of Karen Tetonic (the late Hugh), and Lori Fabiano (Vincent). Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed covering local teams for the community paper. As a coach, Gary managed several championship softball teams, and was loved by all. He enthusiastically supported Locust Valley Falcons Wrestling, for which a scholarship will be established in his memory. Private services to be held at Locust Valley Cemetery. Further information Whitting Funeral Home. www.whitting.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved