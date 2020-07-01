REYNOLDS - Gary S., age 64, of Locust Valley, NY, on June 24, 2020. Beloved son of Jean Reynolds and the late Joseph. Dear brother of Karen Tetonic (the late Hugh), and Lori Fabiano (Vincent). Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed covering local teams for the community paper. As a coach, Gary managed several championship softball teams, and was loved by all. He enthusiastically supported Locust Valley Falcons Wrestling, for which a scholarship will be established in his memory. Private services to be held at Locust Valley Cemetery. Further information Whitting Funeral Home. www.whitting.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.