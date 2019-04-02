|
Sherman - Gary of Massapequa, NY on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jessie. Devoted father of Carol (Terrance) Sherman-Hynes, Kim (Robert) Deschamps, Linda (Roberto) Rubino and Diane (Michael) McNamara. Proud and cherished grandfather of Gary, Geena, Emily, Travis, Sarah, Vincent, Ryan, Michael, Ashley, Isabella, Cristina and Matthew. Loving brother of the late Joan Gagliano. Loved by many friends. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1-mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Thursday 10AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Farmingdale. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 PM. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 145 Prospect Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019