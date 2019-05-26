Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Stroud

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gary W. Stroud Notice
STROUD - Gary W.of Peconic, NY, formerly of Yonkers, NY passed away at home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving husband of Debi, cherished step-father of Jamie (Kevin) Sullivan, and dearest step-grandfather of Brooke and Hadley Sullivan. Gary retired after teaching English for 30+ years at Comsewogue High School on Long Island, where he inspired many students. He is also survived by a cons-tellation of friends and the uncountable number of people who associated with him professionally. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amnesty International (amnestyusa.org-)
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.