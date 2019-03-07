LaSALA - Gaspar Joseph, 91, of Farmington, Connecticut, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY, died on March 5, 2019. Born on June 1, 1927, in Brooklyn NY, to Mary Modica and Joseph LaSala, Gaspar was the older brother of sister Christine Romeo and brother Vincent. He was married for 60 years to Constance (Muratore.) A WWII Veteran, he received his Bachelor of Science from City College of New York, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity, and a Master's in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. He taught in NYC at PS 19 & PS 31 and served as an Assistant Principal in the NY City Schools. A leader in bilingual education, Gaspar delighted in the wide diversity of our city and nation, and welcomed immigrants and sojourners. Gaspar and Connie lived in New Hyde Park for 50 years, and were active members of Notre Dame Church, developing food ministries at the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN) in Hempstead. He was honored as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. In addition to his wife Connie, Gaspar is survived by Maria LaSala (Bill Goettler), and granddaughter Anna LaSala-Goettler; Joseph LaSala (Mary Evans), and grandchildren Nic and Bridget LaSala; Christine LaSala (John Alexander), and granddaughter Amalia Alexander; and Anthony LaSala (Donna Calobrisi LaSala), and grand-children Jenna and Anthony LaSala, as well as many well-loved nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, from 4-7 pm, at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park, NY. The Mass will be at 9:15 am, on Saturday, March 9, at Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church in New Hyde Park, NY and burial at St. John's Cemetery in Queens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the-inn.org, the . Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary