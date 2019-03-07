Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaspar LaSala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaspar Joseph LaSala

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gaspar Joseph LaSala Notice
LaSALA - Gaspar Joseph, 91, of Farmington, Connecticut, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY, died on March 5, 2019. Born on June 1, 1927, in Brooklyn NY, to Mary Modica and Joseph LaSala, Gaspar was the older brother of sister Christine Romeo and brother Vincent. He was married for 60 years to Constance (Muratore.) A WWII Veteran, he received his Bachelor of Science from City College of New York, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity, and a Master's in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. He taught in NYC at PS 19 & PS 31 and served as an Assistant Principal in the NY City Schools. A leader in bilingual education, Gaspar delighted in the wide diversity of our city and nation, and welcomed immigrants and sojourners. Gaspar and Connie lived in New Hyde Park for 50 years, and were active members of Notre Dame Church, developing food ministries at the Interfaith Nutrition Network (INN) in Hempstead. He was honored as a Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. In addition to his wife Connie, Gaspar is survived by Maria LaSala (Bill Goettler), and granddaughter Anna LaSala-Goettler; Joseph LaSala (Mary Evans), and grandchildren Nic and Bridget LaSala; Christine LaSala (John Alexander), and granddaughter Amalia Alexander; and Anthony LaSala (Donna Calobrisi LaSala), and grand-children Jenna and Anthony LaSala, as well as many well-loved nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, from 4-7 pm, at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in New Hyde Park, NY. The Mass will be at 9:15 am, on Saturday, March 9, at Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church in New Hyde Park, NY and burial at St. John's Cemetery in Queens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the-inn.org, the .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
Download Now