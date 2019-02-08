|
|
RINA - Gasper C., on February 7, 2019. Long time resident of Massapequa. Member American Legion Post 1066. Proud US Army Air Force Sgt. CBI WWII Veteran. Metal Spinner with Local 74 SEIU. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Ned Rina (Margaret), Linda Vezzi (Nick), and Roseann Ponterio (Pete). Dear brother of Mary DeGhetto, and Rose Waterman. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Jr. (Alaina), Ned Anthony (Wendy), Cathy (An-thony), Christopher, AnnMarie, Frank, Victoria (Kelvin), Vincent Gasper, Peter, and Gina. Adored great grand-father of 10. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019