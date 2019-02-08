Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gasper Rina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gasper C. Rina

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gasper C. Rina Notice
RINA - Gasper C., on February 7, 2019. Long time resident of Massapequa. Member American Legion Post 1066. Proud US Army Air Force Sgt. CBI WWII Veteran. Metal Spinner with Local 74 SEIU. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Ned Rina (Margaret), Linda Vezzi (Nick), and Roseann Ponterio (Pete). Dear brother of Mary DeGhetto, and Rose Waterman. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Jr. (Alaina), Ned Anthony (Wendy), Cathy (An-thony), Christopher, AnnMarie, Frank, Victoria (Kelvin), Vincent Gasper, Peter, and Gina. Adored great grand-father of 10. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now