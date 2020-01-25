Home

Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 781-2022
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bellmore Funeral Home
2340 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore, NY 11710
View Map
Gayle Wallis Catania Notice
CATANIA - Gayle Wallis. With great sorrow, the Wallis & Catania families announce the sudden passing of their beloved Gayle Wallis-Catania of Glendale, Queens, NY at the age of 40. Loving wife of Greg Catania. Beloved & cherished daughter of Richard & Pamela Wallis and daughter-in-law to Adele & Andrew Catania of Glendale, NY. So very loved by her grandparents Louis & Lori Cherwin of Commack, NY. Loved sister to Jennifer Kokoska & Matthew Wallis. Sister-in-law to Jason Kokoska, Matthew Swift & Andrea Sinacord. Aunt to 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Visiting Sunday 7-9 & Monday 2-4 & 7-9 at the Bellmore Funeral Home. 2340 Jerusalem Ave., No Bellmore. Mass of Christian Burial day 9:45am at St. Barnabas the Apostle RCC. Private cremation
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020
