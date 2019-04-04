Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Martin of Tours
Bethpage, NY
Geandomenico William J. Notice
GEANDOMENICO - William J. of Farmingdale on April 3rd, 2019. Devoted husband of Jean. Loving father of Linda Letellier (Gary), Mary Jane Kutchenrider (Kevin), and Anne Marie Leahy (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Steven (Nicole) and William. Proud service in WWII and recipient of the Bronze Star and 2 Purple Hearts. Retired Vice President of Chemical Bank. The family will receive friends Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am @ St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage. Interment Calvary Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
