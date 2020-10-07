Gelsomina Hering

HERING - Gelsomina "Jessie" of Jackson Heights, NY peacefully on October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Homer. Dear mother of Helen (Paul) Meittinis, James (Eileen), & Domenica (Bobby) Radice. Cherished grand- mother of Michael (Jennifer), Christopher, Jimmy (Vanessa), Alanna (Chase), Jessie, John D., and Michael. Great-grandmother of Samara, Jake, Petra, & Cora. Loving sister of Marcello, & Domenico Rabuffo. Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Thursday & Friday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 9:15 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. wwwdonohue-cecere.com