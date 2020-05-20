Home

GUARINO - Genevieve, of Massapequa Park for 64 years, age 92, on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. She is survived by her loving daughters Barbara Weiler of Copiague and Lisa Randolph of Massapequa Park, her adoring grandchildren Matthew, Laura, Kimberly and Samantha, her son-in-laws Frederick Weiler and Karl Edelmann, daughter in-law NobukoWeiler. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandparent and friend. She always put others first and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
