TOMASKY - Genevieve, 20 year volunteer at the Port Washington Senior Citizen Center, age 98, of Port Washington, on July 25, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Raymond and Charles (Justine). Adored grandmother of six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Stella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050 Sunday and Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019