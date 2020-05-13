|
GIRARDI - Gennaro Antonio Vincenzo, 87, North Babylon, passed away suddenly at home on April 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Bianca; his daughter, Frances Moore, her husband, Dwight and their sons, David and Nicholas; son, Joseph Girardi, his wife Luisa and their children, Gina and Anthony; and son Paul Girardi. We pray that he is at peace and enjoying his much loved mountains in Rotondi, Italy where he was born. A loving and caring father and grand-father that shared his gift of knowledge and value of education. Having earned his Diploma in Music at the Conservatory of Music in Naples, Italy; Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts in Education from Hofstra University and MBA at University of Florida, as well as authoring his Doctoral Thesis on American Education, his love of knowledge was passed on to his grandchildren. A proud immigrant who came to this country, with nothing, seeking the American Dream and a better life for him and his future family who was successful through his hard work and support of his beloved wife. He was much loved and adored by his grandchildren and family and will be missed every minute of every day. It is hard to imagine our lives without him because he was all about family. His journey continues in Heaven where we can rest assured that he is our guardian angel continuing to look after all of us. Rest in Peace, Dad, Pop-Pop, Grandpa.A mass and celebration of his life will take place later this year.
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020