GENNARO "Jerry" VASATURO
VASATURO - Gennaro, AKA "Jerry" on November 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Jerry was a loving husband to his wife Jane for over 50 years, dear brother of the late Louise.Adored dad of Joseph and his wife Alisa. Cherished grandfather of Nicole. Dear uncle of Pamela and her son PJ. Jerry was a proud Veteran of the USMC. He was a District Supervisor of NYC Water Department, where he worked with the Environmental Protection Agency. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. After visitation, Funeral Mass Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 AM Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church, Valley Stream. Interment with Military Honors at Saint Charles Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church, Valley Stream
