Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church
14300 Main Road
Mattituck, NY
View Map
1954 - 2019
Geoffrey Craig Eggimann Notice
EGGIMANN - Geoffrey Craig September 24, 1954 December 5, 2019 of Mattituck, (formerly of Glen Cove, NY), loving father to Elizabeth, Max and stepfather to Ali. Beloved son to Armin and the late Bruna, loving brother to Marina Hansen (Peter) and Marc (Sheila). Loving uncle to Alyssa and Nicole. Geoffrey served with honor in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class. Visitation Friday December 13th, 2-4 & 7-9pm at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952. Funeral Mass will be held December 14th 11:00am at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 14300 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952. In lieu of flowers, donations to John's Place, c/o St. Agnes R.C. Church, 523 Front Street, Greenport, NY 11944.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
