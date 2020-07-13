Georg Westermann

WESTERMANN - Georg W., passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Lisa. Loving Father of Heidi (Frank), Sonja (James), Thomas (Donna) and the late Dieter. Beloved Opa to Tatjana, Torsten (Denise), Christian, Caitlin and Kurt. Cherished "Tick-Tock Opa" to Kaylie, Ben and Marina. Cremation will be private, and interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Parish Outreach in Greenport, NY in his name are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Fives Funeral Home, www.fivesfuneralhome.com
.