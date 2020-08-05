1/1
George A. Davis
DAVIS- George A. of Westbury, NY on July 29th in his 95th year. He was the dedicated and loving husband of Corrinne for 74 years. Cherished father of James (Marcia), Rosanne (Pedro) Martinez and Patricia (Frank) Lofaro. Adored grandfather of 4 and great grand- father of 3 known. Proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during WWII. Member of the Nassau County Police Dept. and past Director of the NCPD Blue Lion Band, proudly serving over 65 years with his NCPD Family. His love of music began at age 15 and continued his entire life. His humble, generous, kind and giving spirit and his unparalleled devotion to his wife are among the greatest legacies he leaves behind. We take comfort in knowing he will be "Together Forever" with Corrinne and will live on in the hearts of the family and friends who shared his life and whom he loved dearly. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-7 PM with arrangements entrusted to Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors, 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY. Friday morning Mass at St. Brigid's RC Church at 9:45 AM, followed by burial at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in George's memory to Hospice Care Network of Woodbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
