ROWSELL - George Arnold, age 53 of Islip, New York from complications of diabetes. George was predeceased by his parents LeRoy and Helen and brothers Michael and Kenneth. George Is survived by his wife Dorothy, sister Lisa McQullkin, brothers Roy (Beth), Russell, sister-in-law Jeri Ann Rowsell and their families and Uncle Arthur Rowsell. He will be fondly remembered by his cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. George was an organ donor and was able to share the gift of life. The family is grateful that he will live on as a result of this generous gift. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Great River, Interment will follow at Emmanuel Episcopal Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the New Hyde Park Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019