More Obituaries for George Baldwin
George Baldwin Notice
BALDWIN- George Gorton, Jr., of West Islip, LI, on October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarah Lee Baldwin. Devoted father of George Gorton Baldwin, III, Katherine Crocker and the late Stephen Carman Baldwin. Cherished grandfather of six. Loving great grandfather of eight. A Memorial visitation to be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.) on Monday 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers George's family suggests donations in his loving memory to Northwell Health Foundation re: South-side Hospital, 2000 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11042. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019
