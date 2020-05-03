|
BALTZER - George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Baltzer Jr., age 62, on April 25, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Formerly of Albertson, George was the beloved son of George Sr. (December 15, 2019) and Josephine (April 23, 2020). George was their "special" son whom they cared for since birth. The three of them were inseperable, travelling the world together. Georgie was loved by all and he made special connections with everyone he met. Georgie is survived by his loving siblings Lorraine, Stephen (Natalya), Michael (Lori) and Rosalie (James). Georgie was a wonderful uncle to his 13 nieces and nephews; Maxwell (Brittanny), Nikki, Christopher, Nathaniel, Stephen, Michael, Matthew (Godson), Natalie, Alexis, Daniel, Anthony, Mitchell and Vivian. Georgie was retired from the Town of North Hempstead. Recently residing at an assisted living facility in Oyster Bay along with his mother and father, Georgie quickly became the resident who everyone loved. He enjoyed playing bingo and loved having family and friends visit. Georgie was fortunate to be cared for by his two wonderful aides, Rose and Enid.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020