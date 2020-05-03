Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Baltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Baltzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Baltzer Notice
BALTZER - George It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Baltzer Jr., age 62, on April 25, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Formerly of Albertson, George was the beloved son of George Sr. (December 15, 2019) and Josephine (April 23, 2020). George was their "special" son whom they cared for since birth. The three of them were inseperable, travelling the world together. Georgie was loved by all and he made special connections with everyone he met. Georgie is survived by his loving siblings Lorraine, Stephen (Natalya), Michael (Lori) and Rosalie (James). Georgie was a wonderful uncle to his 13 nieces and nephews; Maxwell (Brittanny), Nikki, Christopher, Nathaniel, Stephen, Michael, Matthew (Godson), Natalie, Alexis, Daniel, Anthony, Mitchell and Vivian. Georgie was retired from the Town of North Hempstead. Recently residing at an assisted living facility in Oyster Bay along with his mother and father, Georgie quickly became the resident who everyone loved. He enjoyed playing bingo and loved having family and friends visit. Georgie was fortunate to be cared for by his two wonderful aides, Rose and Enid.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -