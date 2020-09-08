1/
George Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Becker George Jacob 95, of West Islip, LI, on September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Becker. Devoted father of Thomas Becker, Stephen (Debra) Becker, Kathleen (Patrick) Cotton, Marilyn Ryan and George (Debra) Becker. Cherished grandfather of Maria Rose, Nicole Marilyn, Stephen, Skyla Rose, Max and Ryder. Dear brother of Donald Becker and Ronald Becker. George was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II and Korea. He was a recipient of the Medal of Legion for his service during the Battle of Normandy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Funeral Service Wednesday 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Visiting Wednesday 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved