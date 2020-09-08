George Becker

Becker George Jacob 95, of West Islip, LI, on September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Becker. Devoted father of Thomas Becker, Stephen (Debra) Becker, Kathleen (Patrick) Cotton, Marilyn Ryan and George (Debra) Becker. Cherished grandfather of Maria Rose, Nicole Marilyn, Stephen, Skyla Rose, Max and Ryder. Dear brother of Donald Becker and Ronald Becker. George was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II and Korea. He was a recipient of the Medal of Legion for his service during the Battle of Normandy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Funeral Service Wednesday 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Visiting Wednesday 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com