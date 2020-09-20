George Blekas

BLEKAS - George,proud WWII Flying Tiger flew into the heavens on August 6, 2020 to join his beloved wife Helen and son John. He leaves behind his daughter Teri (Barry) Frenchak and son George (Maria) Blekas. Adored papou of Michael (Court) Frenchak, Ashley (Joe) Williams, Nicholas and Brian Blekas and great papou to Hunter, Rowan, Berklee Frenchak and Sloane, Ally and Mack Williams. George was born on June 22, 1925 to John and Bessie Blekas. After returning home from the war he and Helen were married and moved to Plainview where they raised their family. He was a proud member of Plainview Volunteer Fire Department, and The Masonic Order. Upon retirement they moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida where they were very active in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. After 11 years they moved to Houston, Texas. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date in Houston.







