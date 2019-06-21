|
BOLIN - George V. of N. Bellmore, NY on June 19, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Madeline. Loving father of Susan Matejka (James), and Janet Fusco (the late Paul). Cherished by his 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Adored brother of Virginia D'Amico. Proud WWII US Marine Veteran. Dedicated NYPD First Grade Detective. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 21, 2019