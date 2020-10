BOSS - George, Esq. formerly of Rockville Centre, NY, on October 1, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family announces his unexpected death. Devoted father of Jacqueline, Christopher and Alexander. Loving sister of Marilyn Jurgensen and loving nephew of Rosalind Russo. Funeral Mass was at St. Agnes Cathedral and interment was in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.







