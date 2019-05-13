GEORGE C. CAIN FDNY May 13, 1966 - Sep 11, 2001 HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR GEORGE We can still hear your laughter so loud and clear. It's like you're whispering in our ear. They stole your body but not your Grace. Can't wait to see you and Kiss your beautiful face. Some day we will see you and feel your touch. You know we all love you, so very very much. Dear son, brother and uncle, Happy Birthday today. Go skiing, golfing or hiking, whatever, just play. The world was your playground, while you were still here. Make the best of it as always, we love you Georgie dear! FROM YOUR LOVING FAMILY Published in Newsday on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary