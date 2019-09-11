|
GEORGE C. CAIN F.D.N.Y. September 11, 2001 18th Anniversary The world you left behind, has changed so very much But your spirit is still with us, in everything we touch. Your laugh and your smile, keeps us going each and every day 18 years and counting, by now you'd be a little grey. Forever young in spirit, body and mind Wish there were more like you, gentle and so very kind. Keep the candles burning and help to light the way Soon we'll be together, forever and a day. Written by big sister Nancy From your loving Family
Published in Newsday on Sept. 11, 2019