Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Christopher Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Christopher Cain In Memoriam
GEORGE C. CAIN F.D.N.Y. September 11, 2001 18th Anniversary The world you left behind, has changed so very much But your spirit is still with us, in everything we touch. Your laugh and your smile, keeps us going each and every day 18 years and counting, by now you'd be a little grey. Forever young in spirit, body and mind Wish there were more like you, gentle and so very kind. Keep the candles burning and help to light the way Soon we'll be together, forever and a day. Written by big sister Nancy From your loving Family
Published in Newsday on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.