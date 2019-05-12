|
RAISER - George D., 91, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at his home in Cold Spring Harbor, NY. George was born May 6, 1928 husband of 58 years to the late Gloria E. Raiser. George served his country honorably in the Korean War and then later became a distinguished detective in the New York City Police Department. George is survived by, his four children, James, George, Catherine, and Charles. Adored grandfather of Christopher, Daniel, Carolyn, James, and George. The family is to receive friends at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:30am-11:30am. Funeral Service at 11:30am.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019