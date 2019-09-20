Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
George Davis Notice
DAVIS - George P. of Islip on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline R. (nee Risdon). The late Jacqueline and George met as co-workers at Newsday and had celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past Oct-ober. Loving father of Deborah D. Briggs, Gregg P. Davis (Karen), Paul D. Davis (Felicia), Jennifer A. Davis and the late Michael G. Davis. Cherished grandfather of eight and adored great-grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Ruth Johnson. The family will receive friends Saturday ONLY, September 21st between the hours of 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc., 62 Carleton Ave., East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A of the S.S. Parkway). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip 9:45 a.m. Monday, September 23rd. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019
