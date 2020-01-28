|
|
DOW - George I. of East Meadow, NY on January 20, 2020. George was born on May 22, 1945 in Buffalo, NY, to Flossie B. Dow and Richard C. Dow III. George enjoyed music and reading the Bible. George was employed at the Town of Hempstead for 37 years. He worked in the Sanitation Department and then the Highway Department until he retired in 2004. George was predeceased by mother, Flossie B. Dow and father Richard C. Dow III. Survivors include his soul mate of over 50 years Bette A. Dow. Three daughters Tanya (Enrico), Michele, Alicia and granddaughter Keyome; brother Richard C. Dow IV (Daisy), sisters Mary Dow-Touchstone, Flossie B. Dow-Wilson, and sister-in-law, Evangelist Frances McDaniel and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and additional relatives. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5-7 for the wake and the funeral to follow at the Mitchell Funeral Service, Inc., 155 Sunrise Highway, Amityville, NY. Interment will occur at Greenfield Cemetery, 650 Nassau Road, Uniondale, NY 11553 on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 am.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020