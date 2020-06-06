ANDERSON - George E., age 86 of Commack, NY passed peacefully on June 4, 2020. Faithful servant. Former teacher and Chair of the History Department in the Westbury School District. Beloved Husband to the love of his life Rakel, for over 63 years. Loving Father of Barbara (Douglas) Davies, Robert Anderson, George (Krista) Anderson and David (Beverley) Anderson. Adored Papa of Samuel, Holly, Matthew, Tyler, Jack, Sloane, Madeleine, Brittney, Kristen (Marc) and Stefen. Cherished Great Grandpa of Brielle. Loving oldest Brother of Doris (Karl) Pierson and Bill (Joan) Anderson. Arrangements entrusted to Branch Funeral Home. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 6, 2020.