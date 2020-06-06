George E. Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON - George E., age 86 of Commack, NY passed peacefully on June 4, 2020. Faithful servant. Former teacher and Chair of the History Department in the Westbury School District. Beloved Husband to the love of his life Rakel, for over 63 years. Loving Father of Barbara (Douglas) Davies, Robert Anderson, George (Krista) Anderson and David (Beverley) Anderson. Adored Papa of Samuel, Holly, Matthew, Tyler, Jack, Sloane, Madeleine, Brittney, Kristen (Marc) and Stefen. Cherished Great Grandpa of Brielle. Loving oldest Brother of Doris (Karl) Pierson and Bill (Joan) Anderson. Arrangements entrusted to Branch Funeral Home. www.branchfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved