COOKE - George E. of Massapequa on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Devoted father of Raymond (Barbara) Cooke and Susan Curry. Dear brother of Rev. James Cooke PhD and Ruth Wessels. Cherished grandfather of Cheryl Curry and Eric Curry. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. Massapequa Park Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious service Tuesday 10:00AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers scholarship contributions in memory of George E. Cooke may be made to the Elks National Foundation c-o Mass-apequa Elks Lodge 2162 Veterans Blvd. Massapequa, NY 11758. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019