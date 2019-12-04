|
HOBAN - George E., 89, longtime Bethpage, NY resident passed away December 1, 2019. Proud Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army Security Agency. Retired Cargo Sales Manager for Air Canada at JFK Airport. Beloved husband of 68 years to Eleanor. Devoted father of Joan Savary (Daniel), George, and Kevin (Joanne). Proud grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Ian and Paul. Loving brother of Joan Beddow and predeceased by brothers Alfred McElrath, George Kingsley and James McElrath. Visiting Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage, followed by interment with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019