WALSH - George F., 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. George was born on July 23, 1941 in Waterbury, CT to the late George and Mildred (McLane) Walsh. He was a graduate of Wilby High School and Springfield College. George went on to be a school teacher and started his career at the Jeruselum Avenue School on Long Island and he ended his 38 year career at the Grand Street School on Long Island. During his teaching years, he coached basketball, soccer and baseball at both schools. He also was a camp counselor at Camp Womposet at Bantam Lake in Connecticut and he was a volunteer for Big Brothers. He leaves behind two brothers, James A. Walsh and his wife, Patricia of Oakville, CT, Richard Walsh of Waterbury, CT, two nieces, Kelly Sarracco and her husband, Scott, Jamie Namiot and her husband, Leo, one nephew, James Walsh, Jr., one great niece, Jillian Namiot and his twin great nephews, Nicholas and Matthew Sarracco. Arrangements: A Funeral Mass with his cremains present will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 16 Buckingham St., Oakville, CT. Entombment will follow in the Calvary Garden of Angels Columbarium. There are no calling hours. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com