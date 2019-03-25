Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
E. Northport, NY
George Francis Hauk Jr.
HAUK - George Francis Jr. of East Northport N.Y. on March 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Maryanne. Cherished father of Marianne (the late Lawrence) Reid, George III (Meryl), James (Susan), Henry and William (Christine). Adored Grand-father of 10 and Great-grandfather of 7. Founder member of the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm. and 7-9pm. at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Wednesday 10:45am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church E. Northport, N.Y. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.