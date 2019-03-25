|
HAUK - George Francis Jr. of East Northport N.Y. on March 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Maryanne. Cherished father of Marianne (the late Lawrence) Reid, George III (Meryl), James (Susan), Henry and William (Christine). Adored Grand-father of 10 and Great-grandfather of 7. Founder member of the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm. and 7-9pm. at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Wednesday 10:45am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church E. Northport, N.Y. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2019