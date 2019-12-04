Home

Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Friedrich Notice
FRIEDRICH - George Jeffrey of Massapequa NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 25. Beloved Son of the late George and Jane Friedrich. Loving Brother of Brandon (Linda), Thomas (Leah), Greg (Lynne), Robin (Mickey), Keith, Kim (Bill), Sandy (Ruben). Cherished Uncle of many wonderful Neices and Nephews. Jeff will always be remebered as the most generous and independant individual one could ever meet. Viewing will be held on December 5th at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery the following morning at 11am.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019
