George Gordon Stoddart III
1933 - 2020
STODDART - George Gordon III. It is with great sadness that the family announces his peaceful passing of natural causes on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Gordon was a devoted family man, loving husband, father & grandfather. A great friend and neighbor he resided with his family for 56 years in the Village of Port Jefferson. Gordon was born on December 24, 1933 to his parents Elizabeth (Struhs) and George Gordon Stoddart Jr. in Brooklyn, NY. Gordon is survived by his beloved wife Ilah of 61 years and loving daughters Stacey Zink, Amy Carillo, and preceded in death by his loving daughter Christine Stoddart. Proud grandfather of Holly Zink, Ally, Ashley & Anthony Carillo. He is survived by his loving son-in-laws; Anthony Carillo, Robert Zink, and Glen Sawtelle. Gordon served proudly in the United States Army as a Military Policeman during the Korean War. A teacher of over 40 years, Gordon taught Physical Education in Deer Park and continued his career as a Guidance Counselor in the Locust Valley School District. A Memorial Service at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 4, 2020.
