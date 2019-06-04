Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
SCHUMACHER- George H., of West Islip, LI on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Devoted father of George (Karen), Kris, and James (Elizabeth). Cherished grandfather of three. George was born and raised in Smithtown, NY to parents, George and Elizabeth Schumacher. He graduated from SUNY Cortland in 1958 with a degree in Physical Education. George was a Physical Education Teacher in the West Babylon School District for 37 years, and a longtime Swim Instructor at Babylon Village Pool. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 8:00 PM. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in George's loving memory to Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption, Inc. at www.almosthomeli.org, or to Happy Cat, Inc. at www.happycatsanctuary.info. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from June 4 to June 5, 2019
