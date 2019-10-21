Home

George Halatas Notice
HALATAS - George of East Rockaway on October 17, 2019 at age 78. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Carullo). Loving father of Peter (Kelli). Devoted grandfather of Sierra and Savanna. Dear brother of John (Helen) and Mary Lombardo. A fond uncle and friend. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 pm & 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am at St. Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway. Interment to follow to Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, Queens.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 21, 2019
