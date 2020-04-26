|
|
HOFMANN - George Franklin of Florida on April 21, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Marie (nee Schulz). Loving father of George Karl Hofmann (Angela) and Holley K. Kavulich. Adored grandfather of Kathryn Hughes (Patrick), Jeffrey Kavulich II and Michael Kavulich. Cherished great grandfather of Quinn Hughes and Emmeline Hughes. Proud US Army Veteran. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Albrecht, Bruno, & O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020