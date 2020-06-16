George Holzkamp

HOLZKAMP - George, 80, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on June 11, 2020 after a decade long battle with Parkinson's at his home in Alpharetta, Georgia. George was born on February 2, 1940 in the Bronx, New York and moved to Glen Cove as a young boy, where his family were active members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. As a florist and proud owner of Neger Gilder Flowers for over 40 years, he kept the corner of School Street and Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove vibrant with a colorful flower garden and elaborate seasonal displays. George was an avid skier, boater, and golfer, who belonged to the Matinecock Rod & Gun Club and Nassau Country Club.George is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Holzkamp; his two daughters, Kelly Holzkamp and Tara Moore (son-in-law, Brett Moore); three grandchildren, Casey Sullivan (Alex), Brian, and Cameron Moore; his great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Sullivan; and his two brothers William and Fredrick Holzkamp. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004, at 10am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. George will be laid to rest at Milton Fields directly following. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online: michaeljfox.org/donate, By Mail: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 16, 2020.