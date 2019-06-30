Newsday Notices
George J. Homfeld Jr.

George J. Homfeld Jr. Notice
HOMFELD - George J. of Smith-town, NY on June 27, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loving father of George Charles (Leslie), Susan Elizabeth Bernard (Bob), and Mark Richard (Denise). Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Alicia, Thomas, Victoria, Christopher, Mark, George, and Tyler. Dear brother of Erna (the late Robert) Brandon. Proud veteran of the United States Army. Reposing at Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday 11AM. Interment to follow at Hauppauge Rural Cemetery, Hauppauge. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8PM. www.moloneyfhcom
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
