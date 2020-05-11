|
MATHYS - George J. of Quogue passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 8, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was the founder and president of Georges Sanitation. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (nee Tinebra). Loving father of Debra Giuffre, Donna Mathys, Nancy Raynor and step-sons Bruce Dalessio and Craig Dalessio. Cherished grand-father of 12 and great-grandfather of 14. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. in Hampton Bays.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020