Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Hampton Bays - Hampton Bays
94 East Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
631-728-3131
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mathys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Mathys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Mathys Notice
MATHYS - George J. of Quogue passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 8, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was the founder and president of Georges Sanitation. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (nee Tinebra). Loving father of Debra Giuffre, Donna Mathys, Nancy Raynor and step-sons Bruce Dalessio and Craig Dalessio. Cherished grand-father of 12 and great-grandfather of 14. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. in Hampton Bays.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -