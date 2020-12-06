1/1
George Jacobsen
{ "" }
JACOBSEN - George J. of Malverne passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at 92 years of age. Born in Denmark, beloved husband of Birgit, loving father of Jeanette and Glen. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Nicole, Virginia, and Daniel. 55 year resident of the Village of Malverne. Veteran S/SGT US Army 1950-1956. Retired Vice President Samuel Underberg Inc., Brooklyn, NY. Past National President Danish Brotherhood in America. Knighted by Queen Margrethe II, Knight Order of Dannebrog. Past Vice Commander Malverne American Legion Post 44. Past Treasurer Westwood Civic Association. Private cremation wasentrusted to Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home. Donations in George's memory are appreciated and can be made to the rebuilding of Danish Brotherhood Kenosha Lodge #14, 2206 63rd St. Kenosha, WI 53143 or via https://gf.me/u/yt4mni



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
