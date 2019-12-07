|
|
KANES - George E. on December 5, 2019.Beloved husband of Anna. Dear father to Maritsa and Marcella. Owner & Operator of the Kanes Diner in Flushing for over 30 years. Visiting Sunday 2-8pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Services Monday at the Church of the Holy Resurrection, Brookville. Monday 9am Church viewing; 9:30am Funeral Service. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Resurrection Expansion Fund for the church gym is appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 7, 2019