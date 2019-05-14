Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
KELTY - George P. of Massapequa on May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Emily J. Kelty. Loving father of Jeannine Kelty and Patricia E. D'Elia (John). Cherished grandfather of John M., Patrice J. and Nicholas J. D'Elia. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park today from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Religious service Wednesday 10:30AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
