George L. Kilminster Notice
KILMINSTER - George L., March 16, 2019. Son of the late Cornelius & Gloria (Bruno) Kilminster. Beloved brother of James (Laurie), John (Nancy), Thomas (Kathleen), and the late Neal. Also survived by nieces and nephews and his loving AHRC family. The family will be present Thursday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm. at Barnes-Sorrentino Funeral Home, 539 Hempstead Ave, W.Hempstead. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Thomas the Aostle at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AHRC Nassau, 189 Wheatley Rd., Brookville, NY 11545.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019
