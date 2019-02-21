|
MATOUSEK - George of Glen Cove on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Devoted father of Jeanne (Theodore) Kozlowski, Diane, Carol Matousek (Robert Stewart). Loving grandfather of Stephen, Katie, Emily, Harrison and Olivia. Great grandfather of Karina and Remi. Visitation Friday 9 to 10:45 am. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick, 11:15 am. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Hospice Care Network of Woodbury, Long Island.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019