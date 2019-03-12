|
|
MCGLINCHEY - George J., 88, of Babylon Village, formerly of Deer Park, died peacefully on March 11, 2019. Veteran Paratrooper of the United States Army and retired Recording Engineer from Columbia/Sony Records. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia. Loving father of George, Patricia, Gary (Patricia), and the late Glen. Cherished Poppa of Timothy (Katie Higgins), Brendan, and Hannah. Loving brother of Marie Byrne and the late Eileen Duggan. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip, NY on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15am Wednesday, March 13, 2019, St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019