MILHAVEN - George A., retired LIRR Conductor, US Navy Veteran, member of Port Washington Fire Department Fire Medic Co., age 80, of Port Washington, on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Ted (Margo), James, Janet Shaw (Jeff), Stacie Lowery (Chris), and Barry (Lori). Adored grandfather of 13 grand-children. Dear brother of Eileen Fischer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Thursday 10:45 AM.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019