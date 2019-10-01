Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:45 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Milhaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Milhaven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Milhaven Notice
MILHAVEN - George A., retired LIRR Conductor, US Navy Veteran, member of Port Washington Fire Department Fire Medic Co., age 80, of Port Washington, on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Ted (Margo), James, Janet Shaw (Jeff), Stacie Lowery (Chris), and Barry (Lori). Adored grandfather of 13 grand-children. Dear brother of Eileen Fischer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Thursday 10:45 AM.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now